BREAKING UPDATE: Death toll rises to 7 in Jersey apartment gas explosion

13:30 (December 13) – The death toll from the weekend’s gas explosion in Jersey has risen to seven.

The Police Chief of Jersey Robin Smith said that the number of dead had now risen to seven whilst a further ten still remain missing.

That number is expected to rise as forensics teams continue to search the site.

19:17 (December 12) – Police in Jersey have named seven people who are missing following the weekend’s explosion and fire at a block of flats in the island’s capital.

Five people are known to have died in the explosion that ripped through the three-story Haut du Mont block with at least a dozen thought to be missing.

Those that have been named by the police are: Peter Bowler, 72, Raymond (Raymie) Brown, 71, Romeu and Louise De Almeida aged 67 and 64 years, Derek and Sylvia Ellis aged 61 and 73 and Billy Marsden aged 63.

Police remain on the scene searching for the missing and for clues as to the cause of the explosion, with Police Chief Robin Smith saying it will take weeks and possibly months to sift through the wreckage. He added that the process is “meticulous and painstaking” but that they are no longer looking for survivors.

“We’ve now moved into the recovery phase [of the operation]. So inevitably and tragically and sadly that is the case.”

Police and emergency workers say the site is one of utter devastation scene and that the 40 or so who survived currently being housed in alternative accommodation.

Jersey’s Fire Chief Paul Brown said that residents had smelled gas earlier in the evening and that a fire crew had visited the building. The explosion happened around seven and a half hours later.

acknowledged that something had gone “horribly wrong” and his service will be “cooperating fully” with investigations into the cause of the blast.

He confirmed that the service was called to the building at around 8.30pm on Friday night and had carried out investigations after residents reported smelling gas. The blast took place around seven and a half hours later.

12:25 (December 10) – A large explosion at a block of flats in Jersey has left one dead and many more missing according to reports by the BBC and Sky News.