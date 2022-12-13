By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 5:07

Iranian footballer facing execution after alleged 'forced' murder confession on TV

Amir Nasr-Azadani, an Iranian footballer, faces execution in his home country after appearing on television and allegedly giving a ‘forced’ murder confession.

According to IranWire, an Iranian news outlet, a footballer faces possible execution in his home country as a result of his support for women’s rights. Amir Nasr-Azadani could apparently be hanged for a crime the Islamic Republic’s judicial system calls ‘moharebeh’, which translates as ‘waging war against God’.

Many ex-international players as well as current footballers in Iran have called on the government to revoke 26-year-old Nasr-Azadani’s death sentence. The players who represented their nation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup have reportedly remained very silent on the matter.

The Nasr-Azadani family’s lawyer has allegedly been instructed by members of the Islamic Republic’s security forces to keep his mouth shut. Similarly, they have allegedly repeatedly threatened the family according to IranWire.

It is apparently common practice in Iran that as long as the family doesn’t speak out then their loved ones can receive reduced sentences. In some cases said the news outlet, a prisoner sentenced to death can be released in return for silence.

On November 17, during the protests that rocked Iran, a member of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Colonel Esmaeil Cheraghi, was killed, as reported by the Tasnim news agency at the time.

A video was released three days after Cheraghi’s death by IRIB, the state-run broadcaster. It showed the alleged forced confessions of three men who – citing Iran’s security forces – had been accused of his murder in the city of Isfahan. All three men were also accused of being involved in the death of two other Basij members but were not named by IRIB.

Following the broadcast of the video, the identities of the three defendants were posted on social media, and it included Amir Nasr-Azadani’s name.

According to IranWire, a source informed them that the footballer had definitely been present during protests but that he was nowhere near the area where the killings occurred. They added that he limited his presence to chanting slogans only for a short period of time.

Posting on Twitter late on Monday, December 12, FIFPRO, the footballers’ union that represents 65,000 players worldwide, wrote: “FIFPRO is shocked and sickened by reports that professional footballer Amir Nasr-Azadani faces execution in Iran after campaigning for women’s rights and basic freedom in his country. We stand in solidarity with Amir and call for the immediate removal of his punishment”.

