BREAKING UPDATE: Grandfather and baby grandson dead after disappearance in Spain's Huelva Close
Trending:

British Chef leads Mallorca’s top chefs to sing for the hungry this Christmas

By Anna Ellis • 13 December 2022 • 17:29

British Chef leads Mallorca’s top chefs to sing for the hungry this Christmas. Image: Chef Aid Mallorca

Mallorca’s top British chef, Marc Fosh, has swapped his chopping board for a guitar. 

He has gathered leading local Spanish chefs on the island to sing for peace this Christmas and to raise money for the World Central Kitchen.

Marc Fosh of Michelin-starred restaurant “Fosh” in Palma de Mallorca has composed the song Don’t Ask Me Why? and is the driving force behind an impressive lineup of 13 of the island’s top chefs with the objective of raising money for the  World Central Kitchen (WCK) to help with the extraordinary work they do.

Marc’s song has been produced by local Mallorquin musicians Jaime Anglada and Sergio Llopis and mastered in the Abbey Road Studios in London with a video directed by Spanish award-winning photographer, Nando Esteva.

The World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing food to areas where natural disasters have occurred around the world. It was founded by Spanish chef, Jose Andres, in 2010 in response to the earthquake in Haiti that devasted the island and left thousands of people homeless and hungry. WCK works with local chefs in areas from Ukraine to Pakistan and Florida, to name a few, that have been hit by any climatic or humanitarian crisis to quickly and effectively provide a solution to feed the local population.

Donations can be made via the website: www.chefsmallorca.com

 

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading