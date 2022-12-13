British Chef leads Mallorca’s top chefs to sing for the hungry this Christmas

He has gathered leading local Spanish chefs on the island to sing for peace this Christmas and to raise money for the World Central Kitchen.

Marc Fosh of Michelin-starred restaurant “Fosh” in Palma de Mallorca has composed the song Don’t Ask Me Why? and is the driving force behind an impressive lineup of 13 of the island’s top chefs with the objective of raising money for the World Central Kitchen (WCK) to help with the extraordinary work they do.

Marc’s song has been produced by local Mallorquin musicians Jaime Anglada and Sergio Llopis and mastered in the Abbey Road Studios in London with a video directed by Spanish award-winning photographer, Nando Esteva.

The World Central Kitchen is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing food to areas where natural disasters have occurred around the world. It was founded by Spanish chef, Jose Andres, in 2010 in response to the earthquake in Haiti that devasted the island and left thousands of people homeless and hungry. WCK works with local chefs in areas from Ukraine to Pakistan and Florida, to name a few, that have been hit by any climatic or humanitarian crisis to quickly and effectively provide a solution to feed the local population.