By promoting decentralised and the use of its community power, Big Eyes Coin is ready to dominate Binance Coin and Terra Classic in the Crypto Market

By EWN • 13 December 2022 • 14:20

A token’s global acceptance and stability are directly tied to the health of its community. The community is responsible for spreading the word about the token to the general public and keeping it current through ongoing social interactions. The token loses its utility if there is no community to support it.

Over half a million users are involved in the communities supporting the Binance Coin (BNB) and Terra Classic (LUNC). However, there needs to be more than just support from the local community. To provide greater prosperity to the realm of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Big Eyes Coin (BIG) draws on the strengths of its community to develop an environmentally sustainable and all-encompassing token.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a unique Meme Coin that stands with the members of its community

A cute cat is the Big Eyes platform’s mascot. Serving as Big Eyes’ native cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is charming and confident about its appearance because it hopes to utilize it to gain more followers and establish a stronger sense of community. Big Eyes’ sense of community claims that if individuals rallied behind it it will achieve its primary goal which is to bring a decentralized and profitable cryptocurrency platform to its users.

The motivation behind the creation of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is to increase the flow of capital into the DeFi ecosystem. This wealth would be invested in protecting the Ocean, a vital component of the global environment. Big Eyes coin (BIG) aspires to take the lead in the movement to protect the environment by scrubbing the oceans clean so that marine life can thrive there. In any case, fish from the ocean is a common staple in cat diets.

Big Eyes (BIG) also likes making and buying Top Ten NFT lists. Big hopes to extend its roots to incorporate initiatives that attract and engage more people as users and contributors to the community. Influencers and Community Members would heavily promote NFT Events, Merch Sales, and Marketing. Big Eyes (BIG) is a community-focused cryptocurrency that plans to sell 90% of its tokens to the general population.

Binance Coin (BNB) is a cryptocurrency that doesn’t give governance power to its members

Binance Coin (BNB) was created in 2017 by Chengpeng Zhao (Popularly known as CZ) and Yi He. It began as an ERC-20 token but has since been migrated to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) blockchain. The Binance Coin blockchain uses a hybrid validation method called Proof of Staked Authority, which includes elements of both the Proof of Stake and Proof of Authority models. More than one million people in Europe, Asia, Africa, and North America utilize Binance Coin (BNB) to buy, sell, and exchange various cryptocurrencies.

Users that deposit with Binance and hold BNB can take advantage of discounted exchange fees. As a result, the token’s worth is tied to the prosperity of the platform where it is traded. Therefore, buying BNB might be compared to gambling on the performance of the exchange, like speculating in a firm’s shares, except that the token holders have no ownership stake in the platform.

Terra Classic (LUNC) is a Cryptocurrency that validates transactions quickly and uses less energy

The native coin of the original Terra blockchain is called LUNC. The Terra Classic (LUNC) cryptocurrency was launched in 2018 by Terraform Labs’ founders: Do Kwon and Daniel Shin. The economy is propelled by the stablecoin, which is tied to the conventional currency.

Within the rapidly growing “Lunatics” community, numerous subcultures are strongly represented. Terraform is a cutting-edge, community-owned blockchain that can back competent builders and coders. Transactions are validated more quickly and less energy is used thanks to Terra Classic’s Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model.

Terra Classic (LUNC) was created to absorb any price fluctuations of the algorithmic stablecoin TerraUSD on the blockchain. By issuing new UST tokens (minting) and retiring old ones (burning), UST was meant to maintain a supply and demand equilibrium at a dollar-per-token price peg.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

