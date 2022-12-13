By Freddie Scott • 13 December 2022 • 15:38

Corruption allegations in Spain increase 25% in 2022. Image: RomanR/Shutterstock.com

When it comes to public life in Spain, one phrase is heard all too often – “they are all corrupt”. Thanks to a new poll, in which 60% of Spaniards agreed with this phrase, we know that it is not just an expression but instead the truth of how many understand corruption in 2022.

The study, carried out by a joint project between the University of Murcia and the Anti-Fraud Agency, has spoken with 1,250 individuals in order to paint a picture of how Spanish society perceives the subject of corruption in their country.

When asked about the different professional groups in the country, the respondents said that they believed politicians were the most likely to be corrupt. As reported by Valencian newspaper Levante EMV, 58% of Valencians believed that politicians were corrupt, whilst 46% said the same of business people, 38% of civil servants, and 36% of general citizens themselves.

The survey also asked for people’s perception over whether corruption had risen or fallen in Spain in recent months, with 45% of Valencians stating that they believed it had more or less stayed the same. However, 40% believed that has in fact increased, whilst just 15% felt it had decreased.

Beyond this public perception, the director of the Anti-Fraud Agency, Joan Llinares, confirmed that the number of allegations of corruption had risen 25% since the previous year. He explained that 90% of these allegations had been made via the online mailbox created to report such things, and the most common type of corruption accusations related to the management of human resources, then followed by the hiring processes for public works.

