BREAKING: Couple found dead in Valencia with no signs of violence

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 December 2022 • 10:07

TRAGIC news from Valencia’s Llíria on Tuesday, December 13 after reports confirmed that a couple were found dead at a property, with police sources stating that there were no signs of violence.

According to initial reports, the couple, believed to be married, were found dead in the town of Llíria, Valencia.

Sources within the Guardia Civil told Spanish news outlet EFE, that the semi-naked bodies of the married couple were discovered on Monday, December 12, in a house in this municipality located 25 kilometres from the Valencian capital.

Although limited on details at this time, Spanish newspaper Informacion suggested that the couple may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, however, sources close to the investigation said that this is pending a post-mortem examination.

The couple were reported to have been of Ecuadorian origin but with Spanish nationality and were aged around 55 and 56.

If the theory of carbon monoxide poisoning is true then it comes nearly a year after the tragic death of a mother and her two sons, which was declared death from carbon monoxide poisoning.

A mother and her two sons were found dead at their home in Carbajal de la Legua – about 10 kilometres from León capital – on Thursday, December 30.

Three days of mourning were declared at the time.

This is a developing news story, we will bring you further information as it is made available.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.