BREAKING: More than one hundred thousand Covid vaccines destroyed in Valencian Community

By Matthew Roscoe • 13 December 2022 • 16:12

ACCORDING to reports from Spain on Tuesday, December 13, more than one hundred thousand Covid vaccines in the Valencian Community have been destroyed because they had expired or were out of date.

Spanish news outlet elperiodicodeaqui.com reported that more than 100,000 doses of Covid vaccine in the Valencian Community had to be destroyed as they had expired or had deteriorated due to breakage of the cold chain.

The news was first broken by Popular MP Juan José Zaplana, who prompted the Valencian Community’s Ministry of Health for an answer with regard to how many COVID vaccines had expired from the current stock of the Department of Universal Health and Public Health.

The Regional Ministry of Health replied that 101,390 were destroyed through the companies contracted for the disposal of health waste in each of the health departments” and following the “corresponding protocols.”

The 101,390 destroyed equates to 8.58 doses per thousand.

Following authorisation from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), laboratories producing the vaccines set the expiry date.

In this case, these vaccines expired on November 9.

💉Destruidas unas 100.000 #vacunas contra la #covid en la Comunitat Valenciana por haber caducado o estar deterioradas pic.twitter.com/7pPnWV1LY6 — EFE C. Valenciana (@EFE_CValenciana) December 13, 2022

The Regional Ministry of Health in the Valencian Community said that throughout the vaccination campaign, “there have been various revisions of the expiry dates of each of the vaccines, and in all cases, the period of validity has been extended.”

It added: “In some cases, the extension affected frozen vaccines and in others vaccines kept in refrigerated conditions.

The Valencian Community currently has a total of 168,579 vials of bivalent vaccine from Pfizer, which includes both the original variant and the Omicron BA4/5 variant. These vials “are equivalent to 1,011,474 doses of the vaccine,” the regional health ministry said.

Moderna’s bivalent vaccine with the original variant and the Omicron BA1 variant is also available, and it is “expected that in the near future the Ministry’s warehouses will also have the Moderna laboratories’ bivalent vaccine with the original and BA4/5 variants.”

Data shows that only the bivalent Covid vaccine from Pfizer, which includes the original variant and the Omicron BA4/5 variant, is being used for the vaccination of booster doses in Spain.

As of November 13, a total of 438,102 booster doses of this vaccine had been declared, official figures show.

While official data also shows that 12,083,808 doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered in the Region.

When quizzed on why the region has so many spare vaccines, the health department of the Valencian Community said that at the height of the vaccination campaign, when the dispatch of shipments could be interrupted, “it was necessary to maintain a sufficient number in reserve to be able to keep up the optimum rate of immunisation.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.