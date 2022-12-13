Dogeliens soars higher in its Presale as Litecoin sees tremendous price increase

By EWN • 13 December 2022 • 15:00

It’s been weeks since the FTX market collapse, and all we have seen so far are constant price declines and price slumps. However, we’re beginning to witness some gradual turn of events as some cryptocurrencies begin to lead in market recoveries. With the fall of FTX and the ensuing turn of events, the crypto market skyrocketed to a total market worth of almost $830 billion in the last couple of hours. This development was quite unusual to see, and Litecoin’s (LTC) resurgence fared better than most top-performing cryptocurrencies. Many are beginning to grant more attention to the coin as a means of recovering from past losses.

Also, Dogeliens (DOGET), a new meme coin project looking to build on the Binance smart chain, is another token being considered by most market participants. It is a Metaverse project looking to bring in some fun, entertainment, and, most importantly, more money for its users and community. Dogeliens is on a quest to offer users the best meme coin functions, and many are looking to hop on the bandwagon as fast as possible.

Litecoin (LTC) – The Popular Blockchain

Litecoin (LTC) is an open-source blockchain whose model was constructed using Bitcoin’s source code. It is a blockchain system created to be a lighter and faster alternative to Bitcoin. It was created to become a scalable alternative to the Bitcoin network since Bitcoin was already congested by its users. In October 2011, Charlie Lee, a software engineer who had previously worked at Google and the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, announced the creation of the blockchain on the Bitcointalk forum.

Although Litecoin has been created for some time, the cryptocurrency hasn’t been in the spotlight like top-performing cryptocurrencies. However, its recent performances in the crypto landscape haven’t gone unnoticed by market participants. The cryptocurrency has seen close to 30% gains within 24 hours, and price predictions point towards more insane increases moving forward. With the network being on the radar of many investors, experts say there are more possibilities of a price increase in the next few weeks. If the predictions are accurate, LTC may soon be valued in three figures hovering above $100.

Presenting Dogeliens (DOGET)

Dogeliens (DOGET) is the next meme coin making all the waves in the market presently, and experts say that it could be as big as Dogecoin by the time it launches. Meme coins are popular because they are one of the easiest means to quick gains. Additionally, they are primarily low-risk assets that can be purchased at meager prices compared to other cryptocurrencies in the market. Dogeliens, being a meme coin, presents users with the opportunity to make the highest gains with very few risks. Additionally, the meme coin is currently in its presale stages, and the tokens are being sold below market price.

Dogeliens is a new meme coin that follows the dog-themed narrative but goes the extra mile to provide more for its community in terms of utility. It is a project that looks even bigger than top meme coins like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin through its numerous unique offerings and solid community. Dogeliens looks to be more than a regular meme coin, but a meme coin that offers DeFi functions, NFTs, P2E gaming, blockchain education hub, charity initiatives, and more.

It is a community with some of the best features meme coins have ever witnessed, and the ideal project for anyone looking to build wealth in the DeFi space. Dogeliens’ presale is currently doing massive numbers, and the network will be rounding off its presale pretty soon.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

