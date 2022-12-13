Grammy winning composer of Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet dies aged 85

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 7:58

Twin Peaks - Credit Kraft 74 / Shutterstock.com

The Grammy winning composer of Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet and many other movie scores has died at his home in New Jersey at the age of 85.

Composer Angelo Badalamenti’s death was announced on Tuesday, December 13 by his family who said: “The composer, loving husband, father and grandfather passed away on 11 December… peacefully of natural causes, surrounded by his family.”

The classically trained composer worked with musicians and singers in a wide range of genres including Sir Paul McCartney, Liza Minnelli, Roberta Flack, the Pet Shop Boys, Dame Shirley Bassey, David Bowie and LL Cool J.

However, he was best known for his work with the TV director David Lynch for whom he created numerous works such as Twin Peaks, Blue Velvet (on which he played the piano), Wild at Heart, Fire Walk with Me, Lost Highway, The Straight Story and Mulholland Drive.

Badalamenti’s, who also appeared on screen as the coffee-loving gangster Luigi Castigliane in Mulholland Drive, got his break when he was hired as Isabella Rossellini’s singing coach for the 1986 movie Blue Velvet.

After that he went on to score theme for many well-known films including A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

For his efforts he was awarded a lifetime achievement award at the 2008 World Soundtrack Awards, and the prestigious Henry Mancini award in 2011. He also was awarded a Grammy in 1990 for best pop instrumental performance for the Twin Peaks theme.

The Grammy winning composer of Twin Peaks and Blue Velvet, completed his last works in 2020 for the Inside the Actors Studio, Faraway Eyes and Reflections.

