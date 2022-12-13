Lofty heights for Torre del Mar’s mountainside living nativity

By Betty Henderson • 13 December 2022 • 11:22

A local sports club stages a unique mountainside interpretation of the nativity at the peak of La Maroma

A local nativity scene is set for an unusual title, to become the highest living nativity in Spain. A whole host of organisations from Torre del Mar have organised the mountainside nativity scene which is set to take place at the peak of La Maroma on Saturday, December 17.

The nativity scene is set to become the highest in the whole country, taking place at 2,069 metres above sea level. The unique interpretation of the biblical nativity scene sees cast members hike at 19 kilometre route before staging scenes on the mountain. Participants will receive traditional meals before and after the hike.

‘Living nativity’ scenes are a popular tradition in the south of Spain, commemorating Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem in an interactive, engaging way for the public.

Torre del Mar’s unusual mountainside living nativity is perhaps the most extreme sporting format of the tradition, organised by the Playas de Torre del Mar Sports Club.

Spectators can accompany the nativity cast in hiking up the mountain, but there is a limit of 20 walkers, to guarantee everyone’s safety. Those interested must email: [email protected] to register.