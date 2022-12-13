Moderna announces ‘very encouraging results’ from new cancer vaccine trials

The American pharmaceutical manufacturer Moderna this Tuesday, December 13, announced promising results in the preliminary tests of its vaccine against cancer. When combined with a treatment from the company MSD, the innovative treatment reportedly helped patients to avoid the reappearance of melanomas after being operated on.

In a statement, the two companies explained that the use of the vaccine, together with the drug Keytruda, reduced the risk of relapse or death in patients to 44%per cent compared to when the cancer treatment was used alone.

“Today’s results are very encouraging for the field of cancer treatment,” said the Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel, in the statement. He noted that the company is going to proceed with a larger study and further trials on melanomas and different types of cancer to confirm these data.

Their vaccine uses messenger RNA technology, the same technology that Moderna used to develop its covid -19 vaccine. The company believes it can harness it to personalise cancer treatments. In this case, the vaccine has been combined with Keytruda, a successful drug developed by MSD (known as Merk in the United States and Canada ) to treat cancer.

According to the companies, in the trials – involving 157 patients – 14.4 per cent suffered serious treatment-related side effects with the two combined treatments, compared with 10 per cent in the case of those who received Keytruda alone.

Moderna and MSD jointly announced that they will discuss the results with regulatory authorities and that they plan to initiate a Phase 3 study in patients with melanoma in 2023, as reported by levante-emv.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.