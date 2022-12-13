Mossos investigating grim discovery of corpse chopped into two pieces in Piera, Barcelona

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 18:44

Image of Mossos d'Esquadra vehicle. Credit: Mossos Instagram

The Mossos d’Esquadra is investigating after the discovery of a corpse that had been chopped into two pieces in the Barcelona municipality of Piera.

The Mossos d’Esquadra has today, Tuesday, December 13, launched an investigation after a corpse divided into two parts was found. This grim discovery was made at two different points in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Piera in Barcelona.

As reported to EFE by sources close to the case, one part of the body was located on the morning of Monday 12, and then the second piece of the lifeless body was found a few hours later, at a different point, but in the same area of Piera.

In a statement, the Mossos d’Esquadra limited themselves to revealing that the Criminal Investigation Division (DIC) of the central police region is investigating this gruesome case.

After being informed about the discovery of the body parts, Mossos officers attended the scene and confirmed the presence of the corpse. The relevant judicial procedures were subsequently initiated.

According to police sources, the case is under judicial secrecy while investigators try to determine the identity of the victim and clarify exactly what happened, as reported by larazon.es.

