Need a good crypto? Try Cryptoons, the coin that will put Shiba Inu and Axie infinity to shame

By EWN • 13 December 2022 • 14:43

In the history of transactional activities, there has been a constant shift from barter trading to using coins and fiat currency. Electronic banking and making transactions with credit cards are two more recent options. Because users no longer needed to carry large sums of cash around with them at all times, this made things simpler and helped many businesses succeed.

Despite its ease of use, traditional banking systems still pose problems with centralised authorities controlling them. Because of this, cryptocurrencies were created to solve problems like these. Over time, numerous cryptocurrencies like Shiba Inu (SHIB), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Cryptoons (CTOON) have been developed for various use cases to better improve the space.

Axie Infinity brings amazing gaming experiences to users

Axie Infinity is a blockchain platform that was created to provide unique gaming experiences. The hidden part of starting the game costs a lot of money, hurting the community’s growth and prosperity. Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) is the utility token organising the Axie Infinity network.

Members of the gathering will take into account the suggestions of the social class members who received the most votes and incorporate them into future updates to further assist the token in gaining popularity and market success. Players can earn the Axie Infinity Shards (AXS) token by participating in game matches and competitions.

Players can receive the tokens as a form of appreciation for their efforts to preserve the platform by killing Non-player characters (NPCs) in the game. Even though, as was mentioned earlier, it costs a lot, this token gives users great benefits in gaming on its platform.

Shiba Inu: Extremely volatile on the market

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a cryptocurrency that uses the Ethereum blockchain to provide its customers with decentralised services. The SHIB token, which serves as the stage’s base currency, is used for conditional activities involving Shiba Inu. With Shiba Inu (SHIB), clients and buyers of the token can execute the association easily and suitably, but the problem of its volatility always poses an issue.

Since Shiba Inu (SHIB) was used in the organisation and exercises, there is a guarantee that the token will perform well in the constantly competitive market. This allows customers and sellers to make money when they buy or use the token for their transactions. Because Shiba Inu (SHIB) is based on the Ethereum blockchain network, exchange fees are extremely high. As a result, processes for customers and sellers will need to cut costs.

Cryptoons enables a network for creatives to form an ecosystem

Cryptoons is a cryptocurrency project that uses drawings and pictures to tell stories and honor creativity and artistry. By combining this technology with art through Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), its team members and developers worked to make Cryptoons use blockchain technology to climb further up the ladder of advancement. Cryptoons can provide users with services such as printing collectibles, accessing digital products, and carrying out transparent transactions thanks to its utility token, CTOON.

Cryptoon’s community members can show off their skills by creating webtoons, comics, manga, and graphic novels. Additionally, they are given free access to the marketplace they need to sell their creations. In addition, Cryptoons (CTOON) allows creators to convert their works into NFTs to reward them for their activities on the platform.

Cryptoons is more in tune with its members than Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Axie Infinity (AXS) because it enables the linking of creators and fans on the platform through a trusted and user-friendly technology as a means of fostering social networking on the platform.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido