AEMET issues yellow warning for heavy rainfall and strong winds in five Andalucian provinces

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 20:24

Image of sign warning of bad weather. Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

A yellow weather warning has been issued by AEMET the State Meteorological Agency for heavy rains in five Andalucian provinces.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain tomorrow, Wednesday, December 14, in five Andalucian provinces. Gusts of wind blowing at up to 90km/h can also be expected in some of these regions, along with high coastal waves.

Cadiz, Huelva and Malaga will all experience intense rainfall warn the weather experts. According to the information on its website, the warnings in Cadiz will remain active throughout the day. The alerts are for heavy rain, intense waves, and gusts of wind that could reach up to 70km/h.

Huelva is predicted to see accumulated rainfall of up to 15mm in coastal areas, along with high waves and strong winds. Malaga will receive rainfall that can deposit up to 20mm in the Ronda, Costa del Sol, and Guadalhorce areas.

In Almeria, warnings are in place that forecast strong gusts of wind and high waves until at least 1pm. Granada and Jaen have a similar risk of strong winds until around 6pm.

PPI de la composición nacional radar de las últimas horas pic.twitter.com/QByRi2TMrD — AEMET_Andalucía (@AEMET_Andalucia) December 13, 2022

___________________________________________________________

