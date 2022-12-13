BREAKING UPDATE: Grandfather and baby grandson dead after disappearance in Spain's Huelva Close
By Anna Ellis • 13 December 2022 • 16:29

Palma confirms 100% discount on season tickets and multi-journey ticket bus travel. Image: Palma City Council

The mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, explained: “This measure will allow the EMT to continue to be free for a whole year for everyone who has an active Citizen Card Targeta Ciutadana.”

“It is a measure to support families in difficult times and brings them a lot of benefits. It also helps us to support the public transport system in Palma,” he said.

“We are the largest Spanish city to offer its citizens free public transport. This measure has been achieved with the collaboration of the central government, the regional government and also the City Council of Palma.”

The mayor added: “We help citizens in times of crisis and it is another measure to help families and businesses, such as the canteen vouchers, free schooling for children aged 2-3 years or the freezing of municipal taxes and tax rebates in terms of housing and the elderly.”

 

