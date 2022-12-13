Palma is offering free circus street shows entitled Cicle de Circ 2022

The Mayor of Culture and Social Welfare, Antoni Noguera confirmed: “The festival offers a wide range of acts and shows that give a broad, global vision of the circus world in all its facets.”

“The link between Palma and the circus world is demonstrated with this cycle and with the commitment to Can Ribas as a permanent space for circus creation that is closely linked to the social side of this artistic discipline,” he added.

The General Coordinator of Culture, Miquel Angel Contreras added: “One of the singularities of the festival lies in the large number of shows that will be performed free of charge on the street. The Cicle de Circ 2022 is now in its second year and the aim is for this artistic activity to occupy its rightful place on Palma’s cultural scene.”