Posh Affair to bring some Christmas sparkle to San Luis in aid of Age Concern

The fantastic 12-piece band, Posh Affair, are performing a Christmas Charity Concert in aid of Age Concern at Reflections Bar and Restaurant, Calle Aviles, San Luis.

Posh Affair is a band that performs along the Costa Blanca, raising money for many charities for the children, elderly and animals.

Reflections will be serving €5 winter warmer meal deals and pre-Christmas super saver meal deals, 2 courses for €8 or 3 courses for €9.50.

Entry is free, so why not pop along and get in the Christmas spirit while helping this wonderful household charity?

Booking is essential. For more information or to book call (+34) 605 261 119.

Age Concern Costa Blanca Sur is a non-profit making charity registered with the Generalitat Valenciana, in 1998. The geographical area covers from the south of the City of Alicante down to the Murcia border and inland to Vega Baja.

Age Concern in Spain encourages people from other countries to integrate with the Spanish people and seek to establish relationships with Spanish associations that work for the benefit of older people

Their aim is to promote the well-being of all older people and help to make life a fulfilling and enjoyable experience. Through their network of volunteer workers, they aim to meet the needs of whoever calls on us, whether for friendship and support, counselling, information and advice.