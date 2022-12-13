Putin aims to build a new capital city in the annexed Kherson region

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 13:41
Arabat Spit - Credit Oleksii Vakhrushev Shutterstock.com
Speaking to Russia 24 on Tuesday, December 13, Saldo said that the Russian President Vladimir Putin had proposed the Arabat Spit in the Genichesk region.
The chosen site for the new city has been moved after the withdrawal of Russian troops from Kherson on November 9, suggesting that Putin has given up the city but not the region.
Saldo said: “There are very good natural conditions, there are rail and road links. The place is very attractive.”
He added that the planning for the project is already under development in what he described as the ideal piece of land. The Spit is 113 km long, 8 km wide and separates the Gulf of Sivash from the Sea of Azov.
Russia moved its capital of the annexed region to Henichesk after the restoration of the bridge that connects with the Arabat Spit.
In plans reminiscent of the annexation of Crimea, Putin is moving quickly to invest in the region so as to establish a foothold. But with the war far from over, Putin’s aims to build a new capital city may once again be shelved as Ukrainian troops continue to move forward.
