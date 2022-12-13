Russia rules out troop withdrawal before the end of the year

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 12:51

Image of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Credit: Kremlin.ru

The withdrawal of troops by the end of the year has been ruled out by the Press Secretary of the President of Russia, Dmitry Peskov.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, December 13 he said that Russia emphatically rejects the proposal from the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to with troops involved in the “special military mission.”

He said: “This is out of the question.”

Zelensky had called on Russia during an address to leaders of the G7 to withdraw their troops by Christmas Day. He said he was proposing to Russia’s leaders to take: “concrete meaningful step towards a diplomatic settlement.”

He stressed that the withdrawal of troops could ensure a “reliable cessation of hostilities.”

The proposal comes on the same that security ministers rejected the proposal of guarantees for Russia, an idea floated by the leader of France, Emanuel Macron. It also comes as neighbours Belarus take action to prepare the combat readiness of their armed forces.

Russians do not celebrate Christmas but rather January 7th, a holy day for Russian Orthodox Christians.

For many the statement that Russia rules out the withdrawal of troops will be met with dismay, as Ukrainian people continue to suffer under the ongoing onslaught and attempts to break their spirit through indiscriminate bombing and the destruction of their energy supply.

