Several EU countries oppose Macron’s statement about Russian security guarantees

Image of French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Victor Joly/Shutterstock.com

Several EU countries made a demarche because of Macron’s statement about Russian security guarantees.

Several EU countries made a demarche after the statement of French President Emmanuel Macron about the need to provide security guarantees to Russia after the conflict in Ukraine ends. According to Reuters today, Monday, December 12, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Slovakia, and Poland officially opposed the position of Paris.

It is not known whether the Czech Republic – presiding in the EU Council, and which organised an official demarche – joined them. Reuters sources did not specify how many countries in total joined this measure. The Foreign Ministries of France, the Czech Republic, and Slovakia did not respond to requests, while the Polish Foreign Ministry declined to comment.

According to the news agency, the draft demarche was handed over last week by representatives of the Czech Republic to the capitals of other countries. The document criticised the idea of ​​negotiating security guarantees with Russia. According to the authors of the project, Moscow has demonstrated that its goal is to weaken Europe.

In early December, during a visit to the United States, President Macron said that after the end of the conflict in Ukraine, Europe will have to build an updated security architecture that involved the provision of guarantees for Russia, as reported by kommersant.ru.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, urged leaders not to rush into this discussion, explaining that Ukraine should receive such guarantees first. The Elysee Palace believed that the French President’s comment was taken out of context. An aide to Mr Macron told AFP that there was nothing new in the head of state’s comment.

A few days after Macron’s statement, responses continued to appear from all over Europe. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban supported his EU colleague, tweeting: “President Macron is right: the cost of a war between Russia and Ukraine is not the same on both sides of the Atlantic”.

“If we want European industry to survive, we must quickly solve the problem of the European energy crisis. It’s time to reconsider the sanctions against the Russian Federation”, he added.

President @EmmanuelMacron is right: the cost of the #RussiaUkraineWar is not the same on both sides of the Atlantic. If we want the European industry to survive, we must address the European energy crisis swiftly. It’s high time to re-evaluate #sanctions. https://t.co/TtdSy0KMsp — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) December 5, 2022

