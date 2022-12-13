Skating spectacular in Torrox as figure skating festival makes a comeback

By Betty Henderson • 13 December 2022 • 10:59

Figure skaters from across the Costa del Sol will put their skills to the test at the Torrox Skating Festival over the weekend

AN ice skating extravaganza is set to return to Torrox this Saturday, December 17, just in time for Christmas. Torrox Skating Festival is back for its 13th edition, which will see more than 50 figure skating enthusiasts put their skills on show.

After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic, Torrox Figure Skating Club have ramped up their efforts to put on a new edition of the festival.

Club representative, Laura Rodríguez explained, ”We are committed to putting on a great show for all of the family”. Rodríguez added that there will be exciting surprises during the event.

Torrox Mayor, Óscar Medina expressed his support for the event saying, “This is one of the most beautiful events in our Christmas programme this year, bringing the festive magic to our town right before our traditional Migas Festival”.

Councillor for Sports, José Manuel Fernández, thanked the club for expanding the sports opportunities in the town and highlighted the increasing popularity of figure skating locally.

The festival will begin at 6pm in the Municipal Sports Pavillion in Torrox, promising a fabulous show for all the family to enjoy.