Spain will transfer high-voltage equipment for electrical substations to Ukraine

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 1:16

Image of Ukrainian and Spanish flags. Credit: [email protected]

High-voltage equipment for electrical substations will be supplied to Ukraine by Spain.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albarez announced on Monday, December 12, that the country’s government will send high-voltage equipment for electrical substations to Ukraine, as reported by RIA Novosti.

According to Albarez, this equipment is necessary for the proper functioning of the country’s high-voltage network and its transmission. “We want to help fight the energy problems that the population of Ukraine is facing, which lives every day without electricity and heating”, he explained.

Madrid wants Ukraine to restore part of the electricity supply with the help of Spanish equipment the minister added, as reported by gazeta.ru.

Dmitry Kuleba, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister recently said that a complete shutdown of the electricity supply network in the country was possible. According to him, this will not lead to the departure of Ukrainians. Citizens of the country are more likely to start moving to rural areas, where there is an opportunity to heat firewood.

