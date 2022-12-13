Top Fan Token Chiliz (CHZ) Is Stable, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Shows no sign of slowing down

By EWN • 13 December 2022 • 16:09

In early December, Chiliz (CHZ) crypto whales started their mass selling activity. As of this writing, Chilliz has reached its lowest price in the past three months, but technical indicators show the token still has a sufficient base trading volume. Orbeon Protocol may be a good way to keep your portfolio in the green this crypto winter following the token’s 655% gains.

Chiliz is stable as selling activity remains high

Chiliz (CHZ) has not been spared by this unforgiving crypto winter. This altcoin has reached some of the lowest values so far, starting its downtrend as early as the 19th of November.

Yet, so far, there are signs of a bullish future, as the token has gained more popularity thanks to the FIFA World Cup. Many crypto experts expected the Chiliz token to boost in value, as the Chiliz ecosystem supports multiple fan tokens. Despite the World Cup, Chiliz has remained around its current price point of $0.13. As such, many investors are hopeful that Chiliz will see a resurgence in the near future as the token remains popular, with Chiliz being considered as the future of fan interaction for sporting events.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) remains on the rise

While CHZ is losing heat, Orbeon Protocol shows no sign of slowing down. ORBN is currently still in its presale stage, but this revolutionary crowdfunding and venture capital platform has been embraced with enthusiasm by the investment community.

Essentially, Orbeon Protocol is a platform that uses blockchain technology to make venture capital accessible to just about anyone. While the entry barriers used to be high in this industry, Orbeon Protocol plans to change this by allowing anyone to invest in startups and early-stage businesses for as low as $1.

The platform mints startups into NFTs, which can then be bought by small investors, who become shareholders in the companies. The platform takes security very seriously and aims to address some of the main concerns and risks associated with this industry.

For instance, each business will be stringently assessed before enlisting it on the platform. In addition to this, it implements a “Fill or Kill” mechanism, so that if you invest in a business that fails to reach its funding goal, your capital will be automatically returned to you thanks to smart contract technology.

Due to these robust real-world use cases and unlimited opportunities for profit, it’s easy to see why Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) remains popular despite the bear crypto market that affects so many other current projects. Some other perks provided to ORBN token holders include discounts on trading fees, governance rights, and access to funding rounds.

Conclusion

As of now, crypto experts expect ORBN token’s price to increase by 6,000% in the following months, as more and more investors see the unlimited potential of this innovative platform. While popular projects like Chiliz (CHZ) remain level on the charts, savvy crypto investors should seek diversification of their crypto holdings to keep their portfolios in the green.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido