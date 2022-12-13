Transit triumph in Nerja as local cancer support organisation receives a new vehicle

By Betty Henderson • 13 December 2022 • 14:14

Cancer patients in Nerja will be able to travel in comfort to hospital appointments thanks to the AECC’s new vehicle

AN inspiring collaborative effort from local organisations from Nerja and Frigiliana has helped the regional delegation of the Spanish Cancer Association (AECC) to purchase a new vehicle, with a generous donation of €5000.

The seven seater car will enable the association to transport cancer patients to and from hospital and health centre appointments in Nerja and Frigiliana and surrounding areas. The move will boost the quality of the organisation’s services, allowing patients to travel in comfort to vital healthcare appointments to receive treatment.

Nerja’s Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, thanked the association saying “Our council has always stood in solidarity with the AECC, and we will continue to support them in any way we can”. He also thanked local volunteers whose dedication improves many local cancer patients’ quality of life.

Frigiliana’s Mayor also added his thanks to the AECC for their local work in providing customised care for local cancer patients. He described funding the new vehicle as “our duty and a much-needed resource”.

Those interested in volunteering for the AECC or using their services can contact the organisation by calling: 619539737 to get more information about local services.