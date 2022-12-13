U.S. and Russia to hold talks this week over fate of jailed former Marine Paul Whelan

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 1:50

The United States and Russia will hold talks this week over the fate of the jailed former Marine Paul Whelan according to National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan announced on Monday, December 12, that the United States and Russia will hold high-level talks this week over the fate of Paul Whelan. This was revealed during a press briefing at the White House.

Whelan, a former U.S. Marine, has already spent four years in a prison colony in Mordovia after being convicted of espionage. “We will have talks with Russia later this week about Whelan”, Sullivan told the assembled reporters, as reported by gazeta.ru.

U.S. President Joe Biden previously said he would like to exchange Whelan, but Moscow refused. White House spokesman John Kirby also said that the United States will work to return the former military man.

In an interview with CBS, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington is actively cooperating with the Russian side on a possible prisoner exchange.

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout – dubbed the ‘Merchant of Death’ – was returned to Russia last week as the result of an agreement with the United States in exchange for American basketball star Brittney Griner.

