By Freddie Scott • 13 December 2022 • 13:49

Ukrainian Energy Minister calls for world to "rethink nuclear safety" following Zaporizhia dangers. Image: Ihor Bondarenko/Shutterstock.com

THE Ukrainian Energy Minister has warned that the world must “rethink nuclear safety” following the risks which have been created by the Russian invasion’s treatment of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant.

German Galushchenko made the comments in an interview with AFP which took place during his attendance at a conference in Paris for countries supporting Ukraine in the war, and was reported on by Le Figaro. The minister reflected on how there had already been five separate occasions on which the nuclear power station had come close to an accident due to the Russian occupation. In light of this, the danger therefore potentially created by nuclear power must now “be a question posed to all countries in the world”.

Galushchenko pointed to the fact that civil nuclear safety manuals must now be reviewed because they have not been written in a way that foresaw what is currently occurring in Ukraine. He explained that “nobody thought about that [an invasion], because all risks were considered accidental”. However, as the minister goes on to explain, “the war absolutely changes our vision of nuclear security and safety”.

Zaporizhia, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and in Europe, with six reactors, has been under Russian occupation since early on in the conflict. However, discussions to demilitarise the area around it have stalled, and Russian forces have bombarded the surrounding areas, ensuring that it cannot produce energy for Ukraine.

Minister Galushchenko has said that the only way in which a disaster has been avoided is because of the work of Ukrainian personnel who live and have continued working at the plant despite the Russian occupation. He applauded how they have protected the plant despite being “under daily moral and physical pressure”.

