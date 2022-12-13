Ukrainian saboteurs destroy section of strategic bridge near Russian-occupied Melitopol

A road bridge was blown up on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol on Monday, December 12. The first reports blamed a hit from HIMARS but local authorities later started talking about the possibility of explosives being planted by saboteurs at the base of the structure’s supports.

Aleksey Arestovich, an adviser to the office of the President of Ukraine, called it an attack on “‘the theatre of hostilities’. We do not give them the opportunity to transfer weapons and military equipment in a timely manner. Now they will have to take a detour, and this is very good because the modern war is not about tons, but about rhythms”, he said.

Ukrainian media and military correspondents believe that the attack on the strategic landmark is connected with the upcoming offensive of the Ukrainian forces in the Zaporizhzhia region.



Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the ‘We Are Together with Russia’ movement reported the incident on his Telegram channel. “It’s loud in Melitopol! Around 21:35pm, two powerful explosions were heard in Melitopol and the nearest suburbs”, he posted, promising to provide more details later.

Similarly, other Telegram channels began reporting that a bridge in the village of Konstantinovka, an eastern suburb of Melitopol, had been attacked by the Ukrainian military using HIMARS missile systems, as reported by gazeta.ru.