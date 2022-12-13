Vitaly Bulyuk, deputy head of Russian-occupied Skadovsk in Kherson survives car bomb attack

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 3:32

Image of Vitaly Bulyuk. Credit: Administration of the Kherson region website

Vitaly Bulyuk, the deputy head of the Russian-occupied city of Skadovsk in Kherson region survived a car bomb assassination attempt on his life.

An assassination attempt was made on the life of Vitaly Bulyuk on Monday, December 12. The incident occurred in the Kherson region city of Skadovsk. Regional officials informed RIA Novosti that a car bomb exploded but the first deputy head of the administration was only slightly injured in the blast.

Bulyuk oversees issues of the economy, fiscal policy, agriculture, income and fees in the city. “Nothing threatens his life and health”, said a spokesperson for the press service. They added that a civilian was killed as a result of the explosion.

The unsuccessful attempt to eliminate Bulyuk came on the same day that Ukrainian saboteurs destroyed one section of a strategic bridge in the Kherson region. Located on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, the structure crosses the Kryvyi Torets river that links to the industrial city of Kostiantynivka.

It was thought at first that the bridge had been hit by a HIMARS strike but it was later revealed that explosives had been planted at the base of the supports holding up one part of the structure. This attack will slow down the movement of Russian forces while also limiting its shipment of supplies.

