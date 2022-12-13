Weather warning: Possible record rainfalls expected today across central and eastern Spain

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 13 December 2022 • 10:03

Driving heavy rain - Credit Parinya Art / Shitterstock.com

A weather warning has been issued for rain on Tuesday, December 13 with possible record rainfalls in the Madrid Community.

The heavy rain is expected to pass through central parts of the country and into the east through the Valencian Community and into the Balearic Islands.

Storm Efrain has prompted the Security and Emergency Agency of the Community of Madrid (ASEM 112) to activate the pre-emergency situation of the Special Civil Protection Plan given the high possibility of flooding.

The plan is only implemented where there is a possibility of damage to property and life, with authorities warning drivers tobe cautious on the road. They are asking everyone to reduce their speed, to use their headlights and to increase the distance between cars.

If it is necessary to stop on the road shoulder hazard lights should be used.

A number of parks in the community will remain closed today with as much as 50mm of rain expected, surpassing the city of Madrid’s previous record of 41.5mm recorded on December 19, 1971.

Elsewhere the rain will be moderate with localised heavy downpours as the storm moves across the country. More rain can be expected throughout the week as the storm makes it way with meteorologists suggesting that it will begin to clear in time for the weekend.

¡En los próximos días lloverá de forma abundante en buena parte del país! La #BorrascaEfraín 🌀 nos enviará bandas de precipitación y bajas secundarias. En algunas zonas de la vertiente atlántica caerán más de 100 l/m2💦. 🗺️ Consulta los mapas: https://t.co/WWUwquXWtz pic.twitter.com/mc7l0s52mc — Meteored | tiempo.com (@MeteoredES) December 10, 2022

Portugal will also be badly affected by the heavy rains with as much 160mm falling in the area.

