Zelenskyy asks G7 to increase gas supplies to Ukraine due to energy problems

By Chris King • 13 December 2022 • 2:21

Image of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Telegram Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Ukrainian President Voilodymyr Zelenslyy asked the G7 countries to help his country’s energy problem by increasing the supply of gas.

In a video address to the leaders of the G7 countries on Monday, December 12, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine asked for help in the form of gas supplies in connection with the country’s problems with electricity.

He published a fragment of the appeal on his official Telegram channel where Zelenskyy wrote: “I ask for more assistance to Ukraine in the gas issue”. As the Ukrainian leader explained, problems with power plants have caused Ukraine to use more gas than planned, as reported by gazeta.ru.

As a result of this situation, Kyiv needs additional support from its allies, he continued. According to him, we are talking about two billion cubic metres of gas. This is something that needs to be purchased additionally, he stressed. The President also added that in 2023, Ukraine must maintain financial, energy, and social stability.

Previously, the G7 countries promised to help Ukraine to restore and protect its critical infrastructure. On Monday 12, Spain announced that it was going to send them high-voltage equipment for electrical substations.

Jose Manuel Albarez, the Spanish Foreign Minister, said this equipment is necessary for the proper functioning of the country’s high-voltage network and its transmission. “We want to help fight the energy problems that the population of Ukraine is facing, which lives every day without electricity and heating”, he explained.

