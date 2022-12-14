BREAKING: Ellen DeGeneres’ show’s DJ tWitch dies aged 40 – suspected suicide

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 December 2022 • 16:47

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the regular DJ on the Ellen DeGeneres show has died according to a statement issued by his wide Allison Holker Boss.

In a statement to People on Wednesday, December 14 she said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”

Boss, a dance superstar, was also a judge and contestant on the dance competition “So you think you can dance.”

His wife added: “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory.

“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

She finished saying: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

According to TMZ law enforcement sources say Stephen’s wife Allison Holker ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday. She is said to have been concerned as he had left home without his car, which was not like him at all.

According to the TMZ source, around 11:15 AM, paramedics received a call for a medical emergency at an L.A. hotel. There thye found Boss dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The cause of the Ellen DeGeneres’ show’s DJ death is not yet confirmed, with more details likely to emerge over the coming days.

