BREAKING: Ellen DeGeneres’ show’s DJ tWitch dies aged 40 – suspected suicide

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 December 2022 • 16:47
In a statement to People on Wednesday, December 14 she said: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us.”
Boss, a dance superstar, was also a judge and contestant on the dance competition “So you think you can dance.”
His wife added: “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him.
“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”
“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honour his memory.
“We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”
She finished saying: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”
🤨…"Ellen"……"t- WITCH"……"Suicide"…..🤨https://t.co/924OQzLqV8
— Clutchnut (@Clutchnut) December 14, 2022
🤨…"Ellen"……"t- WITCH"……"Suicide"…..🤨https://t.co/924OQzLqV8
— Clutchnut (@Clutchnut) December 14, 2022
The cause of the Ellen DeGeneres’ show’s DJ death is not yet confirmed, with more details likely to emerge over the coming days.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.