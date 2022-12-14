By Chris King • 14 December 2022 • 1:48

Image of Javelin anti-tank weapon. Credit: Wikipedia - By The U.S. ArmySgt. Liane Hatch/3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf - Javelin Fire!, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81743377

Western weapons supplied to Ukraine are sold on the black market claimed Denis Pushilin, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), in an interview with RIA Novosti on Tuesday, December 12, claimed that foreign weapons supplied to Ukraine are sold on the black market, in particular, to Africa.

Pushilin clarified that, among other things, he was talking about Javelin anti-tank missile systems, which are now actively sold on the darknet. According to him, the weapons go to African countries, and thir destination whereafter is unknown.

Against this background, Republicans in the United States have insisted on conducting an audit of military assistance to Ukraine, Pushilin added. The weapons transferred to Ukraine, as the head of the territory noted, fall into the hands of terrorists and criminals.

“In fact, the United States of America, Germany, and France, are now sponsors of terrorists, not even indirectly”, he concluded.

Last week, military expert Peter Suchiu also claimed that Western military equipment supplied to Ukraine had surfaced on the black market in different parts of the world, as reported by gazeta.ru.

