DPR head Pushilin announces need for Russian attack on Ukraine’s Odessa and Chernihiv

By Matthew Roscoe • 14 December 2022 • 7:50

Image: City from a bird's-eye view, roofs of Odessa from air - Hrecheniuk Oleksii/Shutterstock.com

DESPITE acknowledging that targets of Putin’s army should not be given away, the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said that Ukraine’s Odessa (Odesa) and Chernihiv should be the next Russian attacks.

Denis Pushilin called for Ukraine’s Odessa and Chernihiv to be taken under Russian control, Russia’s state-controlled media outlet RIA reported on Wednesday, December 14.

“At the moment we are concentrated on the liberation of the Donetsk People’s Republic,” Pushilin said.

“But taking into account the weapons supplied to the territory of Ukraine <…> we realise just such a fact that in order to ensure the security of the territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic, its residents, we will need to push the enemy to such a distance so that the enemy cannot reach our settlements.”

The DPR head, who recently revealed that Maria Pirogova, a member of the People’s Council, had been killed during an attack on Donetsk, said it would be wrong to give any deadline before which it is necessary to take control of these cities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.