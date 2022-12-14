Legenday salsa singer Lalo Rodriguez, 64, found dead in Puerto Rico

By Freddie Scott • 14 December 2022 • 13:49

Lalo Rodriguez/Youtube

The legendary salsa musician Lalo Rodriguez, 64, has been found dead outside a residential building in the municipality of Carolina, in the north of Puerto Rico.

Puerto Rican police have confirmed that they were able to identify the body at the scene and stated that there had been no visible signs of violence but that there would be an autopsy to help establish the cause of death.

Rodriguez had a musical career that lasted more than 45 years and was the voice behind hits such as ‘Ven devórame otra vez’, ‘Pero llegaste tú’ and ‘Nada de ti’, the likes of which allowed him to become one of the most celebrated voices in the history of salsa music.

Elvis Crespo, another legend of the genre, wrote on Twitter that Rodriguez had “one of the most beautiful voices that has ever been or ever will be heard”, and added his condolences to the family.

Rodriguez began his musical career when he joined the Tempo Moderno orchestra as a singer at just 12 years of age. By 16 he recorded his first album alongside legendary pianist Eddie Palmieri. The album, entitled ‘The Sun of the Latin Music’, led Rodriguez to be the first person to win a Grammy in the genre of salsa. After this early success, he continued to release music alongside various other Puerto Rican musicians.

Like many superstars, Rodriguez’s career was also marked by various scandals, including times in which he suffered from addictions to drugs, and excessive consumption of alcohol, and in 2011 was arrested in Florida, on charges of domestic violence. For this final allegation, he was given a two-year suspended sentence.

