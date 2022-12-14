Looking for the next multi-bagger Cryptocurrency? Check out what analysts are saying about Big Eyes Coin, Shiba Inu, and Fantom

By EWN • 14 December 2022 • 11:42

With a market capitalisation of $840 billion, the global crypto assets industry is fast developing to make new strides. Rolling out innovative products like cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the industry is giving the traditional financial services sector tough competition by emerging as an alternative that is largely unaffected by factors like inflation and market volatility.

For those struggling to build a crypto portfolio, an ideal strategy is, to begin with, research. You can start by listing some of the top-performing cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Fantom (FTM) and reading up about them. Next, compare their features and then make an informed decision.

Big Eyes Coin: Exploring the potential of DeFi Tools for wealth generation

Big Eyes Coin is an upcoming meme coin that seeks to drive lasting impact in the decentralised finance (DeFi) industry by bridging the gap between decentralised tools and services and the end user. In the long term, it plans to encourage more investors to give DeFi protocols a chance and benefit from the potential of blockchain technology.

It has rolled out a native token called BIG which has a supply of 200,000,000,000 units and it will be made available on presale for those interested. The BIG Token would facilitate all kinds of transactional uses on the network like staking, liquidity pool provisioning, marketing activities, and funding all charitable activities.

If you are interested in purchasing BIG Tokens, you have the option of using either BNB or ETH Tokens for the transaction. Alternatively, the buyer can also use a debit or credit card to make the purchase, but they would first have to buy BNB or ETH Tokens and then use them to purchase BIG Tokens.

In the last step, buyers need to select the payment method and make the payment. The purchased tokens will be available on the claims page after the presale ends.

The meme coin would be launching NFTs which would enable users to explore new revenue sources. These NFTs could be traded or sold at the regular events that the platform would organize over time.

Plus, as the platform has a policy of incentivising participation, it would be giving BIG Tokens and NFTs as rewards to users. Users should know that all NFT-based transactions would be taxed at the rate of 10%. The tax proceeds would be divided between the original NFT sellers, token holders, and charity donations. All charitable donations made by the platform can be tracked via the charity wallet.

Shiba Inu announces attractive rewards for Shopping.io

Touted to be one of the most profitable cryptocurrencies in the world, Shiba Inu was among the earliest meme coins to have been launched in the world and still enjoys towering success.

Its native token is SHIB and it can be used for transactional uses like staking, liquidity management, and token swapping. It was launched with an initial supply of 1 quadrillion and 50% of the SHIB tokens were burned for safekeeping. Apart from SHIB, the platform has also launched two other cryptocurrencies – BONE and LEASH.

Recently, Shiba Inu partnered with Shopping.io for the forthcoming festive season. Not only would Shiba Inu users be able to make payments in SHIB Tokens on the website, but they can also avail of attractive rewards like cash back rewards on their purchases.

Fantom prices surge by 11%

Fantom is an open-source blockchain for building dApps and other kinds of decentralised services and enterprise applications. Its native token FTM is the key cryptocurrency on the Fantom network. One of its key features is the way it balances scalability, speed, and security, all thanks to its aBFT consensus protocol.

The protocol drives not just speed but also secures the platform thereby making it a reliable option. In November last week, noted DeFi developer André Cronje spoke about one of his leading projects – the Fantom blockchain – and its prospects. Following the announcement about the finances of the blockchain, the prices of the native token FTM surged by 11%.

If you compare the three cryptocurrencies as an investor, chances are that you would find them stacking well against each other. However, cryptocurrency analysts have a different view that puts Big Eyes Coin way ahead of the other two options. The reason why many analysts are optimistic about Big Eyes’ performance is its higher growth potential and how it enables its users to earn via multiple opportunities. Many of these analysts have also claimed that the meme coin has the potential to clock over 100x returns.

If you want to obtain 5% bonus tokens with your order, use the ‘SUSHI145’ code at the checkout.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

