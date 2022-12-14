Medvedev claims Zelenskyy intends to use EU missions as human shields in Ukrainian energy facilities

By Chris King • 14 December 2022 • 3:11
Image of Dmitry Medvedev.
Credit: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com
Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, posted on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, December 13, commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s recent request to send missions of the European Union to the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.
“The stubborn bloody clown is asking the EU to send missions to Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities. Apparently, he wants the Europeans to sit there as human shields”, he wrote.
Medvedev continued: “He does not feel sorry for these fools, but he apparently does not have enough cannon fodder for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He needs fresh blood. We strongly recommend that the unreliable Europeans not agree to the role assigned to them this time”.
Since October 10, the Russian army has been launching missile attacks on energy, defence industry, and military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.
As Vladimir Putin previously stated, this was a response to the ‘terrorist’ attack staged by the Kyiv regime on the Crimean bridge. Since then, air raid alerts have been sounding in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country, as reported by ria.ru.
