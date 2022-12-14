BREAKING UPDATE: Grandfather and baby grandson dead after disappearance in Spain's Huelva Close
Trending:

Medvedev claims Zelenskyy intends to use EU missions as human shields in Ukrainian energy facilities

By Chris King • 14 December 2022 • 3:11

Image of Dmitry Medvedev. Credit: Max kolomychenko/Shutterstock.com

President Volodymyr Zelensky wants to create a human shield from EU missions at Ukrainian energy facilities claimed Dmitri Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council.

 

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, posted on his Telegram channel on Tuesday, December 13, commenting on Vladimir Zelensky’s recent request to send missions of the European Union to the critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

 
“The stubborn bloody clown is asking the EU to send missions to Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities. Apparently, he wants the Europeans to sit there as human shields”, he wrote.

Medvedev continued: “He does not feel sorry for these fools, but he apparently does not have enough cannon fodder for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He needs fresh blood. We strongly recommend that the unreliable Europeans not agree to the role assigned to them this time”.

Since October 10, the Russian army has been launching missile attacks on energy, defence industry, and military command and communications facilities throughout Ukraine.

As Vladimir Putin previously stated, this was a response to the ‘terrorist’ attack staged by the Kyiv regime on the Crimean bridge. Since then, air raid alerts have been sounding in the Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country, as reported by ria.ru.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading