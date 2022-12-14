Michael Hook’s epic car journey to raise funds in memory of his daughter, Isla Caton

Isla, who loved to sing and dance was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma in 2017 at just 2 years old. After initially being treated in the UK at Great Ormond Street Hospital, Isla sadly relapsed on frontline treatment as scans showed a tumour in the brain, which was successfully removed.

Whilst undergoing CNS treatment Isla heartbreakingly relapsed again with spots on her bones.

In 2018, Isla’s family were told her disease had progressed and Isla had just 3 months to live. The family urgently fundraised and relocated to Barcelona for two years where Isla underwent a trial of ICE chemotherapy along with antibody treatment.

In March 2019, scans showed that Isla was cancer-free, but sadly the disease returned and, in December 2021, Isla’s parents Nicola and Michael were told that there were no further treatment options for Isla and on January 25 2022, she passed away aged just 7.

Can you support Michael in his Hornchurch to Marrakesh challenge? Michael is driving 4,500 miles from Hornchurch to Marrakesh in memory of his daughter and will begin his challenge on December 22, driving through France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Spain and finally Marrakesh.

He will be making a pitstop on Christmas Day at the La Zenia beach and would love his supporters to join him.

For more information on the illness and charity head to the website www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk and to donate to this worthy cause go to https://www.solvingkidscancer.org.uk/appeal/islacatonfund or CLICK HERE.