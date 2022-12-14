By Freddie Scott • 14 December 2022 • 13:51

New Danish govt unites Left and Right in coalition. Image: 360lb/Shutterstock.com

A new coalition government has been formed in Denmark, 42 days following a general election that left Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen on the verge of a second term.

Following the longest negotiations in the recent history of the Scandinavian nation, on Tuesday evening (December 13), Fredriksen announced the formation of a new executive which brings together her Social Democrat party with the Liberal and Moderate parties.

The agreement represents a broad front that includes the centre-left and centre-right parties, something which is highly unusual in Danish history and has happened just once since 1977. The new deal will therefore bring together the three parties that achieved the highest number of seats in the elections, allowing them to create a parliamentary majority.

El Diario reports that the coalition also marks a change for the Social Democrats, who in the previous legislature had governed with a minority government, relying on the support of left-wing parties to pass bills. They have stated that their aim now will be to create a wide consensus around a reformist agenda that aims to improve the welfare state, tackle concerns relating to the increase in inflation, the energy crisis, and the war in Ukraine.

