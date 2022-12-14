By Matthew Roscoe • 14 December 2022 • 8:21

New Orleans Police Department mourns loss of 36-year-old female officer found dead at home. Image: Elliott Cowand Jr/Shutterstock.com

TRIBUTES flooded social media after the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) confirmed that a 36-year-old female officer from the force had been found dead at a home in the city’s Third District.

Revealing the news that the young female officer had been found dead, a statement from the New Orleans Police Department read: “The NOPD is mourning the loss of our own today.

“A 36-year-old female officer was dead at a home in the Third District.”

It added: “She was a 9-year veteran of the force.

“Please keep her family and fellow officers in your thoughts and prayers.”

The woman leaves behind a son and daughter.

According to local reports, the young officer, who has yet to be named, had been shot inside a property in the Gentilly neighbourhood of New Orleans.

“Some very, very horrible news,” NOPD Supt. Shaun Ferguson said.

“At approximately 8.39 am, Third District officers responded to a call for a welfare check in the 5100 block of Touro Street.”

He added: “It’s a bad day, and I just ask that you keep our officers, this community and this family in your prayers.”

Following the tragic news, other police departments from the US and prominent figures from New Orleans paid tribute to the female officer.

The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote: “Our condolences go out to our brothers & sisters at the New Orleans Police Department. We are saddened by the tragic death of a 9-year veteran officer today. Our prayers & love are with the officer’s family friends and colleagues as they deal with her untimely death.”

The New Orleans mayor, LaToya Cantrell, wrote: “Today, our City lost a courageous and caring soul in our beloved officer. A 9-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department and a lifelong resident of New Orleans, her devotion to the City she loved will be greatly missed.”

She added: “Tragedies such as this ripple through the hearts of our entire police force as well as our entire community. We must not take for granted the women and men who place their lives on the line daily to protect our residents.

“Balancing the weight of life while facing the challenges of the job can sometimes be a heavy load to carry.

“At this time, I ask for all of us to keep her parents, her son, her daughter, and all her loved ones in your prayers and hearts as they navigate this unimaginable tragedy.

“Our thoughts and prayers are also with the dedicated women and men of our New Orleans Police Department.”

Today, our City lost a courageous and caring soul in our beloved officer. A 9-year veteran of the New Orleans Police Department and a lifelong resident of New Orleans, her devotion to the City she loved will be greatly missed.

