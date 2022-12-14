By Matthew Roscoe • 14 December 2022 • 14:11

More Russian APCs destroyed Ukraine in combat losses as of December 14. Image: Ukraine MoD/Facebook

ON Wednesday, December 14, Ukraine announced that its Armed Forces had destroyed more Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) in its latest combat losses update.

In the updated Russian combat losses, Ukraine’s MoD announced that a further seven Russian Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) had been destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Tuesday, December 13. This takes the number of Russian APCs lost in Ukraine to 5937.

According to the latest data, another 740 Russian soldiers died in battle, which has brought the total to around 96,000.

Four more Russian tanks were also destroyed, taking the number destroyed by Zelenksy’s troops in Ukraine to 2970.

Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 14.12 орієнтовно склали / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 14.12 were approximately: pic.twitter.com/cU5FdUxXsP — Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) December 14, 2022

The news comes days after it was revealed one of Ukraine’s APCs, donated from Finland, had been captured by Russian soldiers.

On Monday, December 12, images emerged of a Ukrainian Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier (APC), donated by Finland, captured by the Russian army in the East.

Prominent Twitter account @UAWeapsons posted a picture of a Russian soldier posing in front of the APC, alongside the caption: “Ukrainian Sisu XA-185 amphibious armoured personnel carrier, donated by Finland, was captured by the Russian army in the East.”

While another person noted that most likely captured in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

Juha Salmela wrote: “The first Sisu XA-185 armoured personnel carrier supplied by was captured most likely in #Donetsk region. Despite the loss, good to see Finland has delivered at least of tens of these armoured vehicles seen at least among marines.”

