Spain approves a digital nomad visa for professionals looking to work remotely

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 December 2022 • 17:25
Digital Nomad - Credit Akin Ozcan / Shutterstock.com
The long-awaited legislation permits those who are self-employed or whose companies allow them to work remotely, to be employed in one country but to reside in another.
The new rules are specifically aimed at enticing those whose jobs allow them to work remotely and from anywhere in the world, and who are able to change their country of residence regularly. More specifically three types of workers are being targeted:
Individuals from most countries can apply (you would need to check with your local Spanish embassy) provided they:
Furthermore, applicants will need to demonstrate:
The digital nomad visa allows individuals to live and work in Spain for one year, with the possibility of renewal for a further two more years provided the visa requirements continue to be met.
The legislation was approved on December 1, however, the full details have yet to be released including from when the visa will become available. The expectation is that individuals will be able to apply from early January 2023.
The simple answer to this is yea, however, a specific non-resident tax regime is being implanted that will see holders of digital nomad visas paying a lower flat rate. Full details have yet to be made available but initial indications are that the rate will be 15 per cent.
Yes, your family will be able to accompany you under your digital nomad visa, however, this may not entitle them to work in Spain.
With the full legislation yet to be published, some questions remain regarding the rights and obligations of those who take up the visa. Among the questions that still have to be clarified are:
The approval by Spain of a digital nomad visa for professionals is an attractive option for those looking to escape the country in which they are residents and combine work with tourism.
We await the full and final details of the scheme.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.