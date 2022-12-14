Spain v Morocco live for a place in the World Cup final

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 14 December 2022 • 21:07

Qatar World Cup. Image: ArifAsif/Shutterstock.com

21:04 – And the second half is underway with one change for Morocco as Mazraoui is injured. He is replaced by Bayern midfielder Attiyat Allah.

20:50 – Half time and the game remains France 1 – Morocco 0

20:05 – Theo Hernandez latches on to a Mbappe rebound and volleys the ball over the heads of the two defenders standing on the goal line.

20:00 – Morocco gets the game underway.

The second world cup semi-final with France playing for a chance to be the only side to win back-to-back World Cups and Morocco playing to be the only African team to ever make the final. Everything to play for.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.