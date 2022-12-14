By Freddie Scott • 14 December 2022 • 11:32

Spanish star Rosalía takes centre stage on Rolling Stone front cover. Image: Ted Alexander Sommerville/Shutterstock.com

Rosalía, one of Spain’s most internationally recognised musicians, has reached a new milestone this week, appearing on the cover of the American music magazine Rolling Stone.

The Rolling Stone magazine has chosen to make the singer the focus of their biggest January 2023 edition report, with an article entitled ‘How Rosalía became the most fearless superstar in pop”.

Información reports that in the article, the Catalan-born singer is praised for “resisting the pressure of the industry” and for having “chameleon-like skills and brave and prescient vision of a future world without borders”.

Her 2022 album Motomami, which received global critical acclaim, is celebrated as “one of the most ambitious albums” of the year, with the singer described as being “light years ahead of the rest”.

This is not the first time that the magazine has mentioned its admiration for the Spanish star, having ranked her album as the fourth-best in 2022, falling only behind those of Beyoncé, Bad Bunny, and Taylor Swift. The magazine also recently published an article in which they argued that her album Motomami should have been nominated for Best Album at the Grammys.

Rosalía’s career has exploded from her humble roots as a flamenco and traditional Spanish music singer into a global star collaborating with some of the world’s most famous musicians and covering a vast range of genres and sounds.

One person on social media noted that the article “addresses the discussion of a white singer from Spain getting attention for her take on Black Caribbean & Latin American created reggaeton and bachata. She gives credit to many & has researched & thought hard.”

