By Matthew Roscoe • 14 December 2022 • 8:43

Tributes paid following sudden death of popular Northern Ireland mediator Brendan McAllister. Image: Mediation NI/Twitter

Tributes flooded social media following the sudden death of Brendan McAllister, a former international peacemaker with the UN Mediation Support Unit, on Tuesday, December 13.

Tributes continue to roll in on Wednesday, December 14, for popular Northern Ireland mediator Brendan McAllister, who passed away at the age of 66 following a short illness.

Mediation NI, of which Mr McAllister was a founding director, took to Twitter to announce the news.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that the founding Director of @MediationNI, Brendan McAllister, has died on Tuesday morning (13th December 2022) following a short illness at the age of 66,” the company said.

It added: “Few people have done as much for mediation and peacebuilding in Ireland as Brendan. He was our Director for 16 years and helped lead the development of mediation in this part of the world, and beyond.

“Among many things, he helped bring about police reform; was an advisor to the Parades Commission; and served as Victims Commissioner from 2008 to 2012.

“He went on to work as an international peacemaker with the UN Mediation Support Unit in some of the most challenging conflict zones in the world.

“Brendan brought so much energy and humanity to every interaction he had, and we would not be what we are today without his leadership, guidance, friendship and vision.”

“He will be greatly missed by us and so many others,” it said.

“Our thoughts are with Elizabeth, Anna, Joseph and Tom, and all who will feel his loss, at this very difficult time.”

It is with great sadness that we share the news that the founding Director of @MediationNI, Brendan McAllister, has died on Tuesday morning (13th December 2022) following a short illness at the age of 66. pic.twitter.com/vMeTHmG2Fx — Mediation NI (@MediationNI) December 13, 2022

Tributes poured into social media.

Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence in the Irish Government, wrote on Twitter: “Saddened to hear of the untimely death of Brendan McAllister. As a Victims Commissioner and through his work with Mediation NI, Brendan’s compassion and humanity always shone through. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP @dfatirl.”

Saddened to hear of the untimely death of Brendan McAllister. As a Victims Commissioner and through his work with Mediation NI, Brendan’s compassion and humanity always shone through. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP ⁦@dfatirl⁩ pic.twitter.com/kIC3vQKQrD — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) December 13, 2022

Duncan Morrow, a politics teacher at Ulster University, said: “So sad that my dear friend Brendan McAllister has died. One of the most dedicated, courageous and compassionate people I ever knew and a true peace-builder.”

So sad that my dear friend Brendan McAllister has died. One of the most dedicated, courageous and compassionate people I ever knew and a true peace-builder. pic.twitter.com/LbWebiOT0L — Duncan Morrow (@duncan_morrow) December 13, 2022

“Absolutely dreadful news today of the death of Brendan McAllister. A wonderful man who has done so much good in (NI) & further afield. I owe him a huge amount personally for his help with my PhD. So shocking. His calm compassion with be so missed. RIP,” Professor Joanne Murphy said.

Absolutely dreadful news today of the death of Brendan McAllister. A wonderful man who has done so much good in (NI) & further afield. I owe him a huge amount personally for his help with my PhD. So shocking. His calm compassion with be so missed. RIP pic.twitter.com/SlXEJHi8Bs — Prof Joanne Murphy🌻 (@changeresearch) December 13, 2022

Barrister Emma Little-Pengelly said: “I am so saddened to hear of the death of Brendan McAllister. I worked with him over many years in various roles. Quietly spoken, determined and passionate about achieving good and a better future. In the years since, he always had a word of gracious encouragement. Gone too soon.”

I am so saddened to hear of the death of Brendan McAllister. I worked with him over many years in various roles. Quietly spoken, determined and passionate about achieving good and a better future. In the years since, he always had a word of gracious encouragement. Gone too soon pic.twitter.com/IN6CVZ2hYU — Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) December 13, 2022

“Devastated to hear of the sudden death of my great friend & mentor Brendan McAllister who inspired my work & life. He was fun, intuitive & exuded humanity. One of a kind who I feel privileged to have known. I will miss him dearly. Love to all his family & friends @WasJustSayin,” Sam Tedcastle said.

Devastated to hear of the sudden death of my great friend & mentor Brendan McAllister who inspired my work & life. He was fun, intuitive & exuded humanity. One of a kind who I feel privileged to have known. I will miss him dearly. Love to all his family & friends @WasJustSayin https://t.co/yMus9PAH1t — Sam Tedcastle (@SamTedcastle) December 14, 2022

