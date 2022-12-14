Three cars disappearing from the motoring market in 2023

By Betty Henderson • 14 December 2022 • 13:06

Audi’s stylish R8 is set to end production in 2023, with no successor in sight just yet

THE motoring industry is undergoing some major changes, most notably with the transition to renewable energy sources to power cars. More new models than ever are hitting the market, but that also means that some older models are being retired. Today we take a look at some of the cars which are set to disappear from the market in 2023.

Ford Fiesta ST

This popular model from the American brand is set to cease production in June 2023, ending a 47 year legacy with eight generations. The end of production for the model is said to be due to increasing demand for SUV style models and the brand’s commitment to becoming all-electric by 2030.

Audi R8

This sleek vehicle which is available in coupe and convertible models will be discontinued at the end of 2023. Car fanatics will still have a chance to enjoy the model with a special edition GT. The brand is thought to be working on an electric successor, but a release date is not yet in sight.

Volkswagen Passat

Another notable model that will reach the end of the production line for the last time in 2023 is the Volkswagen Passat. The sedan has been expected to come off the market for several years due to increased popularity of other Volkswagen models including the Tiguan.