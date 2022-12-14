Three Cryptocurrencies that could save your portfolio amid the ongoing Bear Market – Solana, BNB and Dogeliens Token

By EWN • 14 December 2022 • 12:02

As we approach yet another month within the ongoing bear market, it has become evident that the key to surviving the current climate is prioritising feasible strategies. These strategies not only mitigate the harsh effects of the bear market but also guarantee a massive return on investment (ROI).

A trusted crypto purchasing strategy in conditions such as these, long-term cryptocurrency investing mitigates the risk of running at a loss in the bear market and guarantees maximum rewards. Since the chances of success with a long-term cryptocurrency investment rely entirely on the cryptocurrency chosen, this piece suggests three that could yield huge profits in the current climate. Here’s what makes Solana (SOL), BNB (BNB) and Dogeliens Token (DOGET) must-have cryptocurrencies in the ongoing bear market.

Solana – The open source project

Solana (SOL) is a highly functional open-source crypto project within the cryptocurrency industry that banks on blockchain technology’s permissionless nature to provide achieve many possibilities. This includes decentralised finance (DeFi) solutions as well as feasible solutions to many problems within the industry, such as scalability and speed. The Solana (SOL) protocol facilitates decentralised app (DApp) creation.

It aims to improve scalability within the industry by introducing a proof-of-history (PoH) mechanism combined with the underlying proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus. Its native cryptocurrency, SOL, plays an integral role in achieving this. It is responsible for utilising and facilitating several crypto operations, including network governance, payment fees and user interaction. SOL is listed on several top crypto platforms within the industry.

BNB – The largest crypto exchange

BNB (BNB) is the native cryptocurrency of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform by trading value. BNB is a household name within the cryptocurrency industry and the global community. BNB backs the Binance ecosystem and facilitates several crypto operations within it, such as network governance, user interaction, rewards and payment fees.

BNB has become a trader favourite within the cryptocurrency industry for several reasons, such as low transaction costs, fast speeds and trading fee discounts. The token is listed on several prominent crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Dogeliens Token – The emerging Canine Coin

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is the native cryptocurrency of Dogeliens, an upcoming crypto platform that seeks to revolutionize the cryptocurrency industry and introduce new use cases and real-life applications for meme coins. Within the Dogeliens ecosystem, Dogeliens Token (DOGET) facilitates several crypto operations, such as network governance, rewards and bonuses, user interaction and payment fees.

Dogeliens Token (DOGET) is currently in the second stage of its presale and is looking likely to sell out quickly due to the amount of hype it possesses within the cryptocurrency industry. All indications suggest that it could be a valuable asset in the current climate.

