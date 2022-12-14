Your essential checklist for travelling with a pet

By Betty Henderson • 14 December 2022 • 14:11
Are you set to travel with your pet over the Christmas holidays? Take a look at this checklist to make sure you’ve covered all bases
TRAVELLING is a crucial part of the Christmas period for many people, but it can sometimes be difficult when travelling with a furry friend. Today we share a checklist to help you prepare to travel with your pet, while keeping them safe and comfortable.
Means of transport
This is a crucial first step. If you are travelling with a pet it’s important to make arrangements that are pet friendly. When booking train tickets, you can book a space for your dog. If travelling by plane, make sure to book a cabin place for cats or dogs or a place in the hold for other animals or larger dogs, if the airline allows it.
Legal requirements
Certain means of transport require particular documents when travelling with pets. Make sure you bring any certificates of vaccination and insurance that could be needed before leaving for a trip.
Comfort first
Travelling can be a scary experience for your pet, which can cause out-of-character behaviour and anxiety. Help your pet by ensuring they have been fed and have enough water during your journey. If you get the chance to give your pet a short walk during your journey, take it. This can help to reduce anxiety. Taking a familiar toy or blanket can also help to calm nerves.
