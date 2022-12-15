Alicante City Council is proud to promote the perfect Christmas gift

Well, the time to find out is now! Alicante City Council presents you with The Alicante Game which aims to promote the most emblematic places around the city in a fun way. The game reproduces streets, shops, companies, entities and well-known places in the city of Alicante.

The mechanics and operation of the game may be a mix between the well-known Monopoly and Game of the Goose but it is 100 per cent personalised for Alicante.

El Juego de Alicante, the perfect Christmas gift, is now available and can be purchased for the price of €27 in the main toy shops, bookshops and department stores in the city, which have joined in this cultural and recreational initiative to recognise the Alicante brand.

The game is a top-of-the-line product with a quality comparable to that of the other games sold in bookshops and toy shops and is expected to be the star gift this coming Christmas.

The Councillor for Commerce, Lidia Lopez, has confirmed: “This initiative is an opportunity to promote commerce and the city with its iconic elements. This game is a unique playful piece, which generates sympathy and emotion among the people of Alicante, as the idea is they feel identified and value the shops and entities that give uniqueness to our city.”