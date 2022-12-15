Almeria City is Number One choice for a sunny winter break

By Linda Hall • 15 December 2022 • 13:39

LA ALCAZABA: Worth a visit, the Daily Express said Photo credit:CC/ANE

THE UK’s Daily Express named unspoilt Almeria City as the best destination to enjoy a winter holiday.

“The beautiful destination could be the perfect place to escape the winter blues,” began the article published on December 15.

The newspaper ranked Almeria as the brightest city for a break in the winter, pointing out that the “beautiful destination” has an average six hours and 18 minutes of sun each day between December and February.

The Daily Express also pointed out that in January the city can enjoy highs of 16 degrees, with temperatures rarely dropping below nine.

The article named the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, “Andalucia’s largest protected coastal area”, as a top attraction with amazing views and also suggested a visit to the Alcazaba, the city’s fortified Moorish stronghold.

Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, which has six hours and 12 minutes of sun during the winter month, occupied second place on the Daily Express’s list, followed by Larnaca (Cyprus) in third.

Next came Cadiz and Sevilla, ranked fourth and fifth respectively, ahead of Valletta, Malta (sixth), Valencia (seventh), Faro, Portugal (eighth), Barcelona (ninth) and Marseilles (10th).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram