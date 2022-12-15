Almeria City is Number One choice for a sunny winter break

By Linda Hall • 15 December 2022 • 13:39
LA ALCAZABA: Worth a visit, the Daily Express said
Photo credit:CC/ANE
“The beautiful destination could be the perfect place to escape the winter blues,” began the article published on December 15.
The newspaper ranked Almeria as the brightest city for a break in the winter, pointing out that the “beautiful destination” has an average six hours and 18 minutes of sun each day between December and February.
The Daily Express also pointed out that in January the city can enjoy highs of 16 degrees, with temperatures rarely dropping below nine.
The article named the Cabo de Gata-Nijar national park, “Andalucia’s largest protected coastal area”, as a top attraction with amazing views and also suggested a visit to the Alcazaba, the city’s fortified Moorish stronghold.
Las Palmas in Gran Canaria, which has six hours and 12 minutes of sun during the winter month, occupied second place on the Daily Express’s list, followed by Larnaca (Cyprus) in third.
Next came Cadiz and Sevilla, ranked fourth and fifth respectively, ahead of Valletta, Malta (sixth), Valencia (seventh), Faro, Portugal (eighth), Barcelona (ninth) and Marseilles (10th).
