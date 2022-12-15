BBC announce unexpected spin-off featuring popular TV detective

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 December 2022 • 7:49

THE BBC has announced an unexpected spin-off featuring one of its most popular TV detectives in recent years.

Releasing a picture of the planned spin-off series, popular TV detective DI Humphrey Goodman is due to make his return.

DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall, was the hopeless romantic police detective on the hit BBC show, Death in Paradise.

Actor Kris Marshall will be making his return to the Beeb reprising his role as DI Goodman in the Death in Paradise spin-off series, Beyond Paradise.

Produced by Red Planet Pictures and co-commissioned by the BBC and BritBox International, Beyond Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and his fiancée Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) after their nail-biting will-they-won’t-they romance reached its emotional finale in Saint Marie in 2017.

“Viewers were delighted when Humphrey took control of his destiny and followed Martha back to London to declare his undying love for her,” the BBC said.

Describing the premise of the new series, the British Broadcasting Corporation said: “A new adventure awaits as we find them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the beautiful Devonshire coast, having left London.

“As they embark on their new life, the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.”

The BBC added: “Quickly making an impression on the somewhat eclectic team; DS Esther Williams (Zahra Ahmadi), PC Kelby Hartford (Dylan Llewellyn) and Margo Martins (Felicity Montagu), Humphrey sets out to help crack a host of baffling cases, with the Shipton Abbott squad witnessing a whole new approach to police work…

“Each week the team will be faced with a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart.

“The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the seventeenth century, the robbery of a highly prized painting, a body bizarrely discovered in a crop circle, and a serial arsonist with a seeming distaste for local businesses.”

“As Humphrey gets stuck into his new job, he and Martha must also navigate life’s ups and downs, as faces from the past, the decisions they make and challenges of setting up life in a new town put their relationship to the ultimate test yet,” it concluded.

The news of the spin-off comes after Death in Paradise, the popular BBC detective comedy-drama set in the Caribbean, announced some top guests for its upcoming Christmas special and new series.

The BBC confirmed that Les Dennis (Coronation Street) and Siobhan McSweeney (Derry Girls) will spend Christmas in the Caribbean as they join the Death in Paradise series regulars for the BBC crime drama’s second-ever festive feature-length special.

The Christmas special starring regulars Ralf Little (D.I Neville Parker), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) Tahj Miles (Officer Marlon Pryce), Shantol Jackson (D.S Naomi Thomas) and Ginny Holder (Darlene Curtis) will air later this year on BBC One and iPlayer.

